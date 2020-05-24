Elynor Backstedt may have to undergo surgery after breaking her tibia during practice, her team Trek–Segafredo have confirmed.

The 18-year-old, who has enjoyed a glittering junior career prior to joining Trek–Segafredo, picked up the injury during practice.

Her team initially confirmed that she would undergo surgery on Sunday, but later clarified that an operation may not be necessary.

Backstedt, herself the daughter of two professional cyclists, recently moved from her native Wales to Belgium.

