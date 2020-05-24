Elynor Backstedt
Image credit: Getty Images
Elynor Backstedt may have to undergo surgery after breaking her tibia during practice, her team Trek–Segafredo have confirmed.
The 18-year-old, who has enjoyed a glittering junior career prior to joining Trek–Segafredo, picked up the injury during practice.
Her team initially confirmed that she would undergo surgery on Sunday, but later clarified that an operation may not be necessary.
Cycling
Ciccone wins Challenge of Stars climbers' event
3 HOURS AGO
Backstedt, herself the daughter of two professional cyclists, recently moved from her native Wales to Belgium.
Cycling
Cycling-Italy's Ciccone wins Challenge of Stars climbers' event
4 HOURS AGO
Cycling
On This Day - Warning signs for Yates: 'For the first time in this Giro the pink jersey has cracked'
11 HOURS AGO
Related Topics