Cycling

Elynor Backstedt breaks tibia

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Elynor Backstedt

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

Elynor Backstedt may have to undergo surgery after breaking her tibia during practice, her team Trek–Segafredo have confirmed.

The 18-year-old, who has enjoyed a glittering junior career prior to joining Trek–Segafredo, picked up the injury during practice.

Her team initially confirmed that she would undergo surgery on Sunday, but later clarified that an operation may not be necessary.

Cycling

Ciccone wins Challenge of Stars climbers' event

3 HOURS AGO

Backstedt, herself the daughter of two professional cyclists, recently moved from her native Wales to Belgium.

Cycling

Cycling-Italy's Ciccone wins Challenge of Stars climbers' event

4 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Cycling

On This Day - Warning signs for Yates: 'For the first time in this Giro the pink jersey has cracked'

11 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Cycling
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cycling

Ciccone wins Challenge of Stars climbers' event

3 HOURS AGO
Cycling

Cycling-Italy's Ciccone wins Challenge of Stars climbers' event

4 HOURS AGO
Cycling

Cool and collected, Simon Yates puts Olympic dream on backburner as focus shifts to Autumn Tours

11 HOURS AGO
Cycling

Lotto-Soudal plans to divide squad into three clusters to reduce risk of coronavirus

12 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cycling

On This Day - Warning signs for Yates: 'For the first time in this Giro the pink jersey has cracked'

00:03:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Chad Haga was stunned by Dumoulin's lack of losses after impromptu toilet break

00:00:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

'What's happened here, bike change perhaps? Oh NO!' - When Dumoulin was caught short at the Giro

00:00:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Sunweb DS talks about Tom Dumoulin's notorious Giro 'stomach problem'

00:01:10
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
World Cup

Sterling axed? England ‘let slip starting XI for Panama’ as notes snapped

21/06/2018 AT 10:10
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
Premier League

Premier League is world's richest league, but poverty of the football cannot be disguised

12/08/2017 AT 06:38
Play Icon
Tennis

Rafa Nadal special: Experts explain secrets of his greatness

21/05/2020 AT 09:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
World Championships

Taylor leaps to third triple jump world title

10/08/2017 AT 21:00
Germany Rally

Latvala: Lappi not ready for World Championship title

10/08/2017 AT 10:16
WTA Toronto

Konta suffers shock defeat in Rogers Cup second round

10/08/2017 AT 05:54
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleCiccone wins Challenge of Stars climbers' event
Next articleGeorge Russell enjoys runaway success in F1's virtual Monaco GP