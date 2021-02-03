Fabio Jakobsen's Deceuninck-QuickStep team-mate Michael Morkov believes it will not be long before Jakobsen is challenging at the front of races again as he recovers from a serious injury.

Six months ago Jakobsen suffered a huge crash after being nudged into barriers at the final of the Tour de Pologne by Dylan Groenewegen.

The Dutch rider suffered extensive head injuries and required multiple surgeries in order to get to this stage of his recovery, though happily he was able to attend the Deceuninck-QuickStep team camp last month.

Michael Morkov, the team’s Danish lead-out man, has been taking part in training with the returning cyclist and told his country’s news organisation Feltet.dk that he believed he was making a success of his attempt to come back to competitive cycling.

“He is doing really, really well. I have been training with him recently and he looks really good,” Morkov said.

“He is at a good level. I do not think it will be long before he is at the forefront of the races again."

Jakobsen suffered a brain contusion, fractured skull, a broken palate, lost ten teeth and some of both his upper and lower jaws, and also was diagnosed with nerve damage as a result of the crash.

