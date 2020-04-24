Fernando Alonso has revealed his frustrations over his failed attempts to set up his own cycling team, labelling the process "not easy and not cheap".

The two-time F1 world champion acquired a World Tour licence in 2013. Paolo Bettini, a former world champion and former coach of Italy, was going to lead the cycling project having left his position as coach of the Azzurra.

However, the team did not start the 2015 season that Alonso had set as a target for his new team to get up and running, after negotiations to acquire the Euskaltel-Euskadi team collapsed.

Speaking in an interview in La Bicicleta Café with Kiko García, Alonso explained the reasons why his cycling dream never materialised.

"It did not go ahead with Euskaltel and creating a team of our own," Alonso said. "It worked properly and we followed all the right steps but it was a dead end tunnel. Creating a team of the UCI World Tour is not easy or cheap.

"You have to have important economic support. We had meetings with the Government of the Emirates, who came close to entering the project. In the end they worked with other teams in the current peloton".

