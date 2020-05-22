A 15-year-old Indian girl who cycled over 1200km during lockdown, carrying her sick father, has been offered a trial by the Cycling Federation of India.

According to the Press Trust of India, the teenager Jyoti Kumari, with her ailing father on the rear carrier, took a week to cycle 1200km from Gurugram, south of the capital Delhi, east to her father's home town of Darbhanga in the state of Bihar, which borders Nepal.

And Cycling Federation of India Chairman Onkar Singh admitted that should Jyoti pass the trial, she could become a trainee at the National Cycling Academy in Delhi.

"We have told her that she will be called to Delhi next month as soon as the lockdown is lifted," Singh told PTI.

She must have something in her. I think cycling down more than 1200km is not a mean job. She must be having the strength and physical endurance. We want to test it.

“We will make her sit on the computerised cycle we have at the academy and see if she satisfies the seven or eight parameters to get selected. After that she can be among the trainees and she will not have to spend anything.”

