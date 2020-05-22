Cycling

Fifteen-year-old Indian girl who cycled 1200km carrying sick father offered trial

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Cyclo-cross generic, cycling

Image credit: PA Photos

ByPete Hall
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

A 15-year-old Indian girl who cycled over 1200km during lockdown, carrying her sick father, has been offered a trial by the Cycling Federation of India.

According to the Press Trust of India, the teenager Jyoti Kumari, with her ailing father on the rear carrier, took a week to cycle 1200km from Gurugram, south of the capital Delhi, east to her father's home town of Darbhanga in the state of Bihar, which borders Nepal.

Play Icon
Tour de France

How a mankini-clad fan claimed a major Tour de France coup – Story Time with Carlton Kirby

2 HOURS AGO

And Cycling Federation of India Chairman Onkar Singh admitted that should Jyoti pass the trial, she could become a trainee at the National Cycling Academy in Delhi.

"We have told her that she will be called to Delhi next month as soon as the lockdown is lifted," Singh told PTI.

She must have something in her. I think cycling down more than 1200km is not a mean job. She must be having the strength and physical endurance. We want to test it.

“We will make her sit on the computerised cycle we have at the academy and see if she satisfies the seven or eight parameters to get selected. After that she can be among the trainees and she will not have to spend anything.”

Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Behind the scenes at a Grand Tour time trial: What it's really like before riders hit the start ramp

4 HOURS AGO
Cycling

Leknessund victor at first post-lockdown European race

21 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Cycling
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cycling

Leknessund victor at first post-lockdown European race

21 HOURS AGO
Cycling

Landa denies Froome set to join him at Bahrain McLaren

YESTERDAY AT 10:08
Cycling

Re-Cycle: The tragic tale of Marco Pantani

YESTERDAY AT 07:25
Giro d'Italia

Re-Cycle podcast - Glory and scandal at the Giro: The death of Pantani

YESTERDAY AT 06:43

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tour de France

How a mankini-clad fan claimed a major Tour de France coup – Story Time with Carlton Kirby

00:02:28
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Behind the scenes at a Grand Tour time trial: What it's really like before riders hit the start ramp

00:02:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Giro Classics: ‘It was still all to play for’ - Vincenzo Nibali on Stage 19 finish

00:04:09
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Giro Classisc: ‘He really cracked after that crash’ – Bob Jungels on Steven Kruijswijk

00:00:46
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

YESTERDAY AT 08:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

YESTERDAY AT 15:37
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer seals ATP Finals semi-final spot with win over Anderson

15/11/2018 AT 21:21
Football

Jones suffers injury following tackle from Smalling in training

22/03/2017 AT 09:13
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Premier League

Manchester derby overshadowed by bosses, but Rashford can bring it back to football

09/09/2016 AT 06:13
ATP World Tour Finals

Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer to win 4th straight Tour Finals title

22/11/2015 AT 19:36
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer eases past Wawrinka to reach final

21/11/2015 AT 20:34
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleLeknessund victor at first post-lockdown European race
Next articleTweak to forehand at early age gave Rafa Nadal a potent edge, explains Uncle Toni