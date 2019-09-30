The team began with UCI Continental status in 2015, but upgraded to Pro Continental last year and the resources required to compete at this level proved unsustainable to head into the 2020 season.

"Today we can officially confirm that Euskadi - Murias will not continue next season," a team statement read.

"The success we have achieved has forced us to grow steadily and as we cannot continue to grow with our resources, we are forced to step aside at this time.

"We believe that we have taken the name of the Basque Country to every road in the world and we are sure that it has benefited everyone."

Euskadi-Murias enjoyed nine stage wins in 2019 including Mikel Iturria's victory on Stage 11 of the Vuelta.