More than 600 people on the UAE Tour – riders, staff, race organisation and media – had been quarantined in their hotels in Abu Dhabi since Thursday evening after the Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced there were two suspected cases of the coronavirus Covid-19 among Italian staff members from a participating team.

On Saturday both members had tested negative for Covid-19 and numerous teams departed the UAE, including Team Ineos, Jumbo-Visma, Bora-Hansgrohe, Movistar and Israel Start-Up Nation.

TEAM INEOS FULL STATEMENT

All our riders and staff now leaving UAE after being given the all clear.

Thank you to all those who have helped us and looked after the Team over recent days.

JOURNALIST CHAOS

All was not well for the journalists present who were covering the race however.

Their situation is not being dealt with as quickly and they are all still stuck in the hotel they were initially quarantined in.

However it is still unclear what the situation is regarding flights home given some journalists have already missed their booked flights.

It also is still uncertain on the exact status of everyone who has been tested.

UAE STAYING

However UAE Team Emirates has decided to stay as a precautionary measure and to continue doing medical checks.

"Despite being given the green light to travel home and the last tests carried out coming back negative, our team has decided to extend their stay in the UAE to continue testing everyone’s conditions and go home only with the safety of non-contagion.

"In the context of this global emergency, the main goal is the safety of all of us and our family members.

"In light of some known cases of flu within our group and other teams, we will be tested again in the next few days and once the situation has improved, riders and staff will return to their families.

"The support of our sponsors, in this moment of worldwide difficulty, has been fundamental.

"Our team cares more about the health of our athletes and staff than race results, and we are well aware that extending our stay in isolation will hamper our sporting ambitions in view of the upcoming events.