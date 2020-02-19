With nine kilometres to go, Spaniard Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) headed up the pack following a brutal attack.

He was then joined by Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang - the Vuelta's defending champion - in the lead, with the pair of them 46 seconds clear with seven km remaining.

They upped their lead to 50 seconds with just five km to go, and with four left WorldTeam Astana's Fuglsand leapt ahead on the final cobbled climb section.

The remaining challenge between the pair saw them stretch their lead to over a minute, but with a kilometre left, Fuglsang sprang to victory to claim the first stage with 30-year-old Landa in second.

Stage 1 Classification

1 - Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team - 4:41:08

2 - Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren - 0:00:06

3 - Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren - 0:00:25

4 - Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott - 0:00:27

5 - Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

6 - Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team - 0:00:30

7 - Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma - 0:00:54

8 - David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates - 0:01:03

9 - Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal

10 - Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea - 0:01:07