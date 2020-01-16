Thomas, who won Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012 as well as the Tour in 2018, has previously trained with Cameron Wurf, a former pro cyclist turned triathlete.

And, speaking during an interview at Nytro, a triathlon company in California, he says he hopes to try an Ironman event, which consists of a 2.4-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.22-mile marathon.

“I used to swim as a kid and did a few triathlons,” he said.

" When I retire from professional cycling I definitely want to do an Ironman, or maybe even a few. I'll do the Wales one first, I've heard the bike course is quite hard so that could play in my favour. "

The Team Ineos rider, who turns 34 in May, also suggests he plans to continue cycling for ‘three or four years’.

"I think I'll need something when I stop, because if I stop in three or four years... this is my 14th year now, so I could end up doing 18 years as a pro.

“Then before that I did two years as an amateur, and as a junior, cycling is your life then as well, so it's 20-odd years where that's all you do and that's all you think about, and you've always got a goal within two or three months

“To stop and not have anything would be tough, so why not an Ironman?”