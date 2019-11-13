The Lotto Soudal rider, 21, suffered three small brain haemorrhages and fractured three ribs and a collarbone after crashing on the last lap of the supersprint after making contact with Denmark's Oliver Wulff Frederiksen.

"Gerben remained conscious at all times," said team spokesperson Philippe Maertens. "His condition is stable."

Mark Cavendish also crashed during the one-lap time-trial but was not seriously injured following the incident, though he sat out the first Madison of the night.

Thijssen is expected to remain in intensive care for three days and will have further examinations on Wednesday.

After the first day, Jules Hesters and Otto Vergaerde lead with 46 points, one point ahead of 2018 runners-up Kenny de Ketele and Robbe Ghys.