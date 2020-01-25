Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) claimed the overall leadership and the ochre jersey, suggeting a repeat of his 2019 Tour victory could be on the cards.

Impey finished second and then first in the two intermediate sprints and also amassed sufficient time bonuses to displace Richie Porte of Trek-Segafredo.

He now has a two second lead at the head of the pack.

Nizzolo had help from his colleagues to negotiate an ascent near the course's completion, and he was able to mount a late attack while holding off the bunch sprint behind him.

Second place went to Cofidis rider Simone Consonni, and Sam Bennett of Deceuninck-QuickStep claimed the final place on the podium. Michel Morkov (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) finished in fourth and fifth respectively.

Nizzolo said: "I can't thank my teammates enough. They did a great, great job.

"That was the plan, that if I was a bit off they would come back and wait for me on the climb. They did it perfectly, and then they did a perfect lead-out as well. I was in the perfect place, and then I just put everything I had through the pedals. It worked in the end, so I'm so happy."