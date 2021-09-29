Gianni Moscon will end a six-year stint with Ineos Grenadiers at the end of the season to join Astana.

The Italian has penned a two-year contract with Astana and will join up with compatriot Vincenzo Nibali.

His time at Ineos saw him win the Tour of Guangxi, the Coppa Agostoni and Giro della Toscana, as well as two stages of this year’s Tour of the Alps.

“After six years spent in one team, I am going to take a serious step in my career,” he said in a statement.

“I think that this is a kind of challenge for me, motivation to keep on growing, and a new experience that I am sure will be successful.

“Over the years, I have managed to accumulate a lot of experience, and now I would like to use it to the fullest in a new team, in a new environment.”

While Moscon enjoyed some success with Ineos, he was also involved in several controversial incidents.

In 2017 he was suspended after racially abusing Kevin Reza at the Tour de Romandie.

He was also disqualified from the World Championships road race that year for holding onto an Italian team car. In 2018 he was disqualified from the Tour de France for aiming a punch at Elie Gesbert and last year Moscon was disqualified from Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne for throwing a bike at another rider during the race.

“In my first season in Astana, I hope to be as useful as possible to the team and, of course, I will strive to achieve some personal successes,” he said.

“I hope that I will be able to perform in the best possible way at the races of the highest level. Together with the new team, general manager Alexandre Vinokourov, the coaches and sports directors, we still have to discuss and make plans for the new season. There are a lot of big and important races on the calendar, so I hope that I can prove myself and achieve some serious results.

Astana are set to part ways with Alex Aranburu as he has signed a three-year deal with Movistar.

The 26-year-old, who has been racing for Astana since 2020, is Movistar's third signing after compatriot Oscar Rodriguez and German Max Kanter.

Aranburu won a stage in the Tour of the Basque Country this year and finished second in the opening time trial of the Vuelta behind Primoz Roglic.

