Van Avermaet lives in Belgium, where the authorities have allowed outdoor exercise to continue during the coronavirus measures, with the Team CCC rider enjoying the privilege of road training that his competitors based in Spain and France have been denied.

The French and Spanish authorities have put a block on outdoor cycling as part of government measures to enforce social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

With racing currently suspended, Van Avermaet has been avoiding targeted training but instead doing steady rides to maintain fitness, as the sport continues to wait for news on when restrictions on competition will be eased by the authorities.

"I have problems with my knee, I think because of a bad position on my mountain bike," Van Avermaet said in an interview with De Morgen.