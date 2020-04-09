Getty Images
Groenewegen delivering groceries amidst season suspension
Dylan Groenewegen is delivering groceries while the cycling season is suspended - helping out the elderly and vulnerable as part of a promotion for his team Jumbo-Visma's supermarket sponsor.
"No racing for a while, but time to help," he wrote on Twitter.
"In the coming period, I will deliver groceries by bicycle to the elderly and care providers who are currently unable to do this themselves. Do you need help as a care provider or older person or do you want to help yourself?"
The 26-year-old has won stages at the last three Tours.
Boels Dolmans rider Jolien D'hoore made a similar offer on Twitter, telling followers in her native Belgium who are in need of deliveries to message her.
"I'd like to help by being a bicycle courier," she wrote. "If there are elderly or needy people who need small groceries, send me a message before Saturday and I will deliver them on Sunday!"