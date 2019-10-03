The Dutchman underwent knee surgery in late June, having crashed during stage four of the Giro d’Italia before seeing the problems persist at the Criterium du Dauphine.

Dumoulin has not raced since the Criterium, meaning he missed the Tour de France, but he is slowly getting back to full fitness.

"Two weeks ago, the tendon in my knee would become inflamed if I did too much, so I still have to be very careful, and it's meant that I haven't been able to train for more than two or three hours a day,” he said, per Cycling News.

"But I'd prefer to try to increase the intensity of the training, rather than the duration. I can climb quite fast again, but putting pressure on the knee when turning a corner is still painful.

"The hope is that from November I'll be able to use it to its full capacity again."

Dumoulin made headlines back in August when announcing he will leave Team Sunweb after eight years to join Jumbo-Visma.

With Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic and Wout van Aert for company at Jumbo-Visma, Dumoulin admits he is “hungry” to get back to racing.

"In the coming years, I actually think that having had this injury could turn out well," Dumoulin told Ten Dam, "because I'm fresh in my head again.

"I know where I want to go again," he said. "I'm hungry again."