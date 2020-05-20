Lotto Soudal's Adam Hansen says he will be racing in 2021 - and is frustrated at the lack of competition due to the coronavirus-induced hiatus.

"I don't have a contract next year, but I will," he said. "Especially with this year, it would be nice to definitely have one more year. I feel cheated."

The Australian has expressed concern about whether the season will be completed at all.

"I'm meant to say it's going to run, and keep our sponsors happy and everything. I do think the racing will start. But then I think there might be a second wave and then maybe the second part might be cancelled," Hansen added.

He now lives in the Czech Republic, and had a coronavirus scare himself before it was diagnosed as a more straightforward fever.

He has been following a reduced training programme in isolation for some months.

"I knew directly it was going to be a long time of not racing and I was thinking, 'What's the point of hammering yourself?' I was seeing guys in Belgium still doing 250km rides and thought, 'We won't be racing for at least two or three months,'" he said.

"I've stayed healthy and trained every second or third day on the bike, and then done a lot of core work. Even so, it's three months away until we race. It's a long time."

