"I'm missing that medal on my résumé," said the 39-year-old in an interview with AS. "I've got stages and podiums at the three Grand Tours, the Classics, the World Championships. It would be the cherry on top of my fifth Olympics participation."

That might mean he withdraws from the Tour de France early, he said.

"Once there, it will be hard to decide," he admitted. "The Tour is the Tour – it must be honoured. If I intend to perform close to 100 per cent in Tokyo then surely it would be best to withdraw early, rest a bit, train and acclimatise. God will say you don't go to the Tour anyway."

He also revealed that he will be staying with Movistar behind the scenes even when he retires from competition, saying: "Entering the Movistar organisation after hanging up the bike also makes me very excited. I want to contribute to this family from any position."

He acknowledged that age inevitably plays a part in his performance, but considers that he can still be at the forefront of races.

"This season [age] affects me a little, but in the end it's just a number because the dream of cycling remains intact," he said. "Of course, I must also be realistic and know that time is passing, that I accumulate a lot of wear and tear because of age and always fighting in races. If I didn't feel at my best with the option of competing and aiming for more victories I would have stopped by now.

"Although it's a law of life and normal to be beaten by people of 35 or 25, it's hard to accept it and adapt to being beaten in competitions where you usually perform well because of your condition. But what can we do?"

In 2019, Valverde won a stage of the Vuelta, plus the Spanish national road race title.