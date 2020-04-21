Rigoberto Uran believes only three men's WorldTour teams would likely survive if the 2020 Tour de France was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

EF Pro Cycling's Uran has confirmed the team is negotiating with riders and staff to cut salaries which the Colombian says will be around 40 per cent.

The Tour has been rescheduled to be held between August 29 and September 30, but medical experts have warned of a second COVID-19 wave which could cause further disruption to the cycling calendar.

And the 33-year-old, who is recovering from the severe injuries he suffered on stage 6 of the Vuelta a Espana, says the tour's cancellation would makes things "very complicated".

“Cycling is a poor sport because it’s only supported by business, if the Tour is not held it would be a catastrophe," Uran told the Colombian Cycling Federation website.

"For example, of the 18 [WorldTour] teams, only three could survive, and the others face a very complicated future.

"Right now, there are only three teams that are economically strong. There are only a few businesses in the world doing well at the moment.

If this keeps going, there’s going to be a crisis, and when a company needs to make cuts, they begin with their marketing plans and that will impact cycling.

