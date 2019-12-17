Russian cyclist Zakarin says he would compete under a neutral flag or even switch nationality to Cyprus - where he has lived for six years - in order to appear at the Olympics.

Last week, Russia was banned from all major international competitions by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for four years over doping non-compliance.

As a result, Russia's flag, name and anthem are banned from this summer's Olympics.

“I would like to compete, under any flag,” Zakarin told the press on Monday during a training camp in Spain with new team CCC.

" If Russia is not allowed, and if I can compete under the neutral flag, it’s very important for me. "

“[Switching to Cyprus] is possible but I’m not sure, I’ll have to think about this.”

Many Russian athletes competed at the 2016 Olympics games in Rio as the nation served another doping-related ban, but Zakarin was prohibited from competing having served a two-year ban for the anabolic steroid methandienone back in 2009.

Zakarin - stage 13 Giro d'Italia 2019Getty Images

But Zakarin insists that this time - when riders are invited to prove their integrity on a 'case-by-case eligibility procedure' - he has a strong case.

“I’m very fair with doping controls. I’m openly tested during races and out of races at home. I have nothing to hide. I was exposed to more than 100 tests [this year], and everything is clear. That’s why I believe I can compete in Tokyo,” he said.