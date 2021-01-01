an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Many of the UCI World Tour teams have released their kits for the next season with some making quite a statement.

We've taken a look around to see what fresh designs have dropped for 2021.

UAE Team Emirates announced their new design on Twitter, with a white, red and black theme.

Ineos are back with another darker design, with a muted blue-black and red V.

There’s a new Team BikeExchange outfit, too, with white and black, and then a blue trim.

Mark Cavendish unveiled the bright blue Deceuninck-QuickStep design.

There’s an overwhelmingly white offering from AG2R La Mondiale.

Jumbo-Visma stick with yellow and black.

Groupama FDJ go with red, blue and white.

