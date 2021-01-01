Many of the UCI World Tour teams have released their kits for the next season with some making quite a statement.
We've taken a look around to see what fresh designs have dropped for 2021.
UAE Team Emirates announced their new design on Twitter, with a white, red and black theme.
Ineos are back with another darker design, with a muted blue-black and red V.
There’s a new Team BikeExchange outfit, too, with white and black, and then a blue trim.
Mark Cavendish unveiled the bright blue Deceuninck-QuickStep design.
There’s an overwhelmingly white offering from AG2R La Mondiale.
Jumbo-Visma stick with yellow and black.
Groupama FDJ go with red, blue and white.
