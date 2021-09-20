Ineos Grenadiers have signed highly-rated young rider Magnus Sheffield on a two-year deal.

The American, 19, ended his contract with Rally Cycling during the summer and will now join up with Ineos from January 2022.

Sheffield is the junior pursuit record holder and is currently competing at the UCI Road World Championships for USA.

Cycling Bernal exit rumours not true and is happy at Ineos - agent 13/09/2021 AT 10:20

"The next couple of years I’m looking forward to gaining as much experience as possible and really just trying to find the style of racing I like the most,” he said.

“Then also being able to help my team-mates succeed.

I kinda see myself as an all-rounder, I would say that the one-day races are the ones I like the most, especially with the cobbles, but the first couple of years on the team I just want to see which type of terrain suits me.

He says he was drawn to Ineos as a youngster by watching Bradley Wiggins winning the Tour de France in 2012.

“I grew up watching Team Sky [Ineos' previous team name] on the front of races, I can even remember Brad [Wiggins] winning the Tour, that was probably my first recollection of the team.

“It’s always been a team that I’ve looked up to, and out of all the professional teams it was the one that I grew up wanting to be a part of.”

The signing of Sheffield comes soon after Ineos also snapped up British youngster Ben Tulett.

Ineos director of racing Rod Ellingworth added: “Magnus has shown that he’s a gutsy racer, and one that when faced with challenges has the aptitude to create solutions to overcome what life throws at him.

"The way he sets himself goals and works towards them is a quality that fits with the Ineos Grenadiers’ ethos. Developing up and coming talent is now a real focus for this team, and it will be interesting to see how he grows over the coming seasons.”

Tour of Britain Hayter takes advantage of crash to win stage five and regain lead of Tour of Britain 09/09/2021 AT 15:13