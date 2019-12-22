“In the end, it just wasn’t good for me to be there,” he told new Team Ineos colleagues Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe in a podcast.

“I was struggling mentally and in the end, it was affecting home life. It was only going to get worse so I just decided on what was best for my family.

“There were more things behind the scenes going on but it got to the point where… I wouldn’t go to the point of being absolutely depressed but if I didn’t pull out right there and then it would have probably turned bad.”

In the period after the Tour de France, Dennis removed himself from social media and focused on preparing for the World Championships, where he ultimately won the individual time trial.

“It was a good moment,” he recalled. “I had my boy and my wife at the finish and it was special. It was really special.”

