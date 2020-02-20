In an interview with Cycling News, Rowe said that at a phase in the middle of his career, he feels his aim is to get the best out of himself on both individual and team performances.

He said: "I think I can be a benefit to the team in any race and in any month of the season. There are moments when I get a chance to win but I will also commit to others to deliver on that day.

“Even at the Tour de France, I like to think that for the 21 days of the Tour I can provide something each day to the team, even if it's a mountain day."

"I wouldn't be in one of the best teams in the world if I was selfish and said I wanted to win races. I'm not running myself down by saying that – I think I can win races – but this is a better role to play and what I enjoy more. I also think it will prolong my career.

"I'm satisfied when a teammate thanks me on the bus after doing my bit; not being seen on television is fine for me. I’m happy doing my job and if nobody but my team and teammates notice, that's all that matters."

One area in which Rowe is keen to improve further is in the cobbled Classics.

"The cobbled Classics is the one big area where we're yet to win," he said.

"We're trying to improve and win but it's a tough one. We've spoken about it at the recent team camp. We've been looking at ourselves in the mirror and trying to get better. We've had good teams every year but it's just not happened for one reason or another. But we'll keep chipping away.”

However, despite his emphasis on team work, having supported five Tour de France victories, Rowe says the cobbled Classics are more personal to him.

"I'll continue to race the cobbled Classics and continue to try to achieve something myself. It's the one month of the year when I get to race for myself. Whether that big win is possible, I don't know, but I'm not going to go in looking for a top 10 – I'll be looking to win. I think both as a team and personally, we've got unfinished business on the cobbles."