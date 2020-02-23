Getty Images
Fuglsang defends title in Andalucia
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) finished second behind Dylan Teuns (Bahrain McLaren) in Stage 5’s individual time trial to seal overall glory at Ruta del Sol in Aldalucia.
The 34-year-old Dane almost secured a third stage win in Spain but was pipped by less than a second behind Teuns.
"It was a good time trial and, in the end, it was super close," Fuglsang said. "I am really happy that I could repeat my overall win here. It’s amazing to start the season by winning this race again.
"Last year I had the best season of my career so far and I hope that repeating this win means I can do the same again. It’s been a very hard race and we had a lot of hard competition to defend the jersey from the first day but the team has been amazing. I am the winner but so is the team.
Fuglsang finished 14 seconds clear of Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) in the GC, with Australia’s Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) taking third.
Stage 5 results
1. Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 17:30:01
2. Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:14
3. Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:35
4. Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01
5. Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:44
6. Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:45
7. Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:41
8. Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:02:50
9. Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:59
Final General Classification
1. Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 17:30:01
2. Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:14
3. Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:35
4. Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01
5. Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:44
6. Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:45
7. Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:41
8. Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:02:50
9. Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:59