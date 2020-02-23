The 34-year-old Dane almost secured a third stage win in Spain but was pipped by less than a second behind Teuns.

"It was a good time trial and, in the end, it was super close," Fuglsang said. "I am really happy that I could repeat my overall win here. It’s amazing to start the season by winning this race again.

"Last year I had the best season of my career so far and I hope that repeating this win means I can do the same again. It’s been a very hard race and we had a lot of hard competition to defend the jersey from the first day but the team has been amazing. I am the winner but so is the team.

Fuglsang finished 14 seconds clear of Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren) in the GC, with Australia’s Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) taking third.

Video - Fuglsang takes Ruta del Sol glory, Teuns wins ITT 04:01

Stage 5 results

1. Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 17:30:01

2. Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:14

3. Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:35

4. Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01

5. Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:44

6. Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:45

7. Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:41

8. Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:02:50

9. Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal

10. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:59

