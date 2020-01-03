“What’s certain is that I won’t have five teammates around me,” Alaphilippe told L’Equipe.

“There will be a sprinter. We won’t start with a team to control the race, but rather to win stages. If there is a turn in my career and I have to think about the general classification of the Tour, it won’t come before the end of my contract in two years’ time.”

Video - Julian Alaphilippe: The man who electrified the Tour de France 04:07

He also hopes to put in a good performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games, where the road race will take place six days after the end of the Tour de France.

“If I’m in form at the start of the Tour, it will be complicated to be in form [still] at the end,” Alaphilippe said. “And there are also the Olympic Games, so you need to plan well.”

