Julian Alaphilippe has signed a three-year extension on his Deceuninck-QuickStep contract.

The 28-year-old Frenchman is the current road race world champion and his side have taken the opportunity to tie him down for longer, after he was linked with a move away to another team in light of his recent success.

It marks the second Deceuninck-QuickStep star to sign a new deal, following Remco Evenepoel.

"I look forward to continuing with this family and I want to say thank you to Patrick [Lefevre, team general manager] and the sponsors for the confidence they have shown in these eight years and continue to show," Alaphilippe said in a team statement.

"It's incredible to think of what we achieved together and all the beautiful memories we have. We are the Wolfpack and we race to win. It's our mentality and one of our strengths, we all go in the same direction, and this is one of the reasons I feel good here and do what I do with immense pleasure. I am looking forward to more great results with Deceuninck-QuickStep this season and in the coming years."

So far this year Alaphilippe has a Tirreno-Adriatico stage win to his name, but has also assisted Kasper Asgreen Tour of Flanders victory.

"I still remember my first meeting and my first race with the team like it was yesterday,” he said.

“I remember being excited and eager to discover cycling at the biggest level. I was the only French rider in the roster at that time and I got precious advice from the experienced guys. I was extremely motivated to improve and show the team I want to become better and win races.

"That's what I did in these past eight years, and at the same time, I discovered myself and learned more about me. It's special to think that now I am one of the most experienced riders in the team and I help the young riders, to whom I am always happy to give advice and help make important progress and become better. It shows you how time flies, but also what a great family, as I already said, we all are."

