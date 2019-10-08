Alaphilippe, nominated for the Velo d’Or, elected to pull out of both Milan-Torino and the final Monument of the season Il Lombardia after concluding his form was short of where he would like it to be.

“I am really sad to tell you that I will not be racing Milano-Torino and Il Lombardia this week and that my incredible 2019 season has come to an end,” began the 27-year-old Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider.

" I’ve worked really hard to try and be at my peak for a third time this year, having raced hard at the Classics and Le Tour, but I knew at the worlds that my form is short of where I would like it to be. "

Alaphilippe will now focus on post-season recovery after a hugely successful season that saw wins at Milan–San Remo, La Flèche Wallonne and Strade Bianche before a 14-day stint in yellow at the Tour de France.

“I really wanted to be with the guys in Italy and give my all for the team, but as I can’t do that, it makes sense that I start my post-season recovery now, in order to be in the best possible shape for the start of next year.”

Il Lombardia will be held on Saturday 12 October, with Eurosport coverage starting at 13:20 BST on Eurosport 2.