It is a huge year for the married couple as they bid to become their country's most successful Olympians ahead of the 2020 games in Tokyo later this year.

And they will get the chance to compete on a big stage against the best cyclists in the world in the German capital, with the event starting on February 26 and lasting until March 1.

Jason Kenny has been selected in the Men's Sprint alongside Jack Carlin, Phil Hindes and Ryan Owens, while Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Ethan Hayter, Mark Stewart, Charlie Tanfield, Matt Walls and Ollie Wood are in the squad for the Men's Endurance event.

Laura Kenny will be alongside Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Ellie Dickinson, Neah Evans and Josie Knight in the Women's Endurance, with Lauren Bate, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant called up for the women's sprint.

Performance Director Stephen Park said: "The world championships in Berlin mark an important milestone on the path to the Olympic Games for the track cyclists and, as has always been our clear intention for this stage of the cycle, our focus now is on those riders who we believe have the potential to win a medal in Tokyo.

"The bar in track cycling is continuously being raised, which is great for keeping the sport healthy, but also means the fight for every medal is much tougher so Berlin will be interesting.

"It's also a good opportunity for our riders to show the selectors what they're capable of and to help stake their claim on a place within the Olympic squad.

"Morale within the team is high as the anticipation of an Olympic Games grows, and everyone is looking forward to competing in Berlin."

In addition to the Kennys, Clancy, Archibald, Barker, Hindes and Marchant have all won medals at the Olympics previously.