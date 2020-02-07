The Colombian became the third youngest winner of le Tour when last July and is determined to prove his time at the top of the cycling world will be anything but brief.

Worryingly for his rivals, Bernal says his preparations this off-season have been a lot smoother, despite a fall last week, than a year ago when he was still recovering from nose and mouth injuries suffered in the Clasica San Sebastian.

"It's been much calmer (this year)," Bernal told AS.

"Last year, because of the fall, I suffered at the end of the season, I spent a lot of time visiting doctors because I lost several teeth.

"I feel that the preparation has been much better and is all focused on the Tour de France.

The Tour Colombia 2020 begins on Tuesday February 16 and runs until the following Sunday.