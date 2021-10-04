Nicholas Roche has announced his retirement from cycling after a 17-year career.

The 37-year-old, who is the son of 1987 Tour de France champion Stephen Roche, finished 13th at the Tour of Britain earlier this month.

During his career he also recorded two top-10 finishes at the Vuelta a Espana, including fifth in 2013, and came 12th at the Tour de France in 2012.

He represented Ireland at four Olympics and was a two-time Irish national champion in both the road race and time trial disciplines.

"I have been lucky to have spent time with some of the best cyclists in the world, past and present. We often discussed when is the right time to start a new chapter.

"I always thought I would keep racing as long as possible, however, these riders often said that one morning you will wake up and just know it is time to retire. You will be ready to try something else, have new challenges and new goals.

"I never believed them until that day arrived in August for me. For the first time in my life, I woke up one morning before a race knowing it was time to do something else."

Roche, who has been with Team DSM for the past three seasons, is set to stay involved in cycling in a consultancy role with his management company, Trinity Sports.

His final race was the Irish National Road Race at the weekend, when he finished sixth in Wicklow, his "favourite place in the world to ride a bike, surrounded by my friends, family, and a lot of the supporters who had made racing in and for Ireland so special".

"There were a lot of emotions running through my head the last few kms, a tear was shed, but luckily I have no regrets.

"It feels very fitting that the last race will be here for it was in the Wicklow mountains as a 12-year-old that I started dreaming of one day being a professional cyclist.

"Little did I know that all my dreams would come true."

