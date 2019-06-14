The 2015 world champion claimed her first victory since returning from maternity leave, after giving birth to her daughter in September 2018.

Deignan out-sprinted Kasia Niewiadoma and her Trek-Segafredo team-mate Elisa Longo Borghini in the Royal Welsh Showground and the Brit now leads the overall classification with one stage remaining.

It was an overwhelming moment for Deignan who acknowledged the win was validation that she had made the right decision.

"It was instinctive," Deignan said.

"It wasn't the plan, but I kept looking over at Lisa [teammate Longo Borghini] and noticed she was looking back at me and at one moment I just thought go on then we'll give it a try.

"I went and Kasia [Niewiadoma] took over then. Her takeover was much stronger than my initial attack and I kind of survived with them two over the top and we worked together then until the finish.

"I can't quite really describe it; it was probably the nicest win I've had in a very long time.

"I really savoured it and really enjoyed it and I will do for a long time.

"It felt very emotional, it's been a tough comeback becoming a mum.

"Finding my feet again in cycling has been difficult and obviously there's always been questions about whether I have made the right decision but today was massive validation for that.

"It's down to me and my husband really, he's been my rock and I thought of him when I crossed the line."

