Deignan has said that she is giving herself a final opportunity to win a second world title in Yorkshire - and then to attempt to take gold in Tokyo.

The 30-year-old explained in the interview that she returned from maternity leave with a strict two-year window to compete at the highest level before retirement.

"That's been the plan - I'm open-minded to the fact that we are a year and a half out, and that will come around quickly," she told Cyclingnews.

"Perhaps I've prematurely set the date. But, yes, that is the plan. Of course, it's not 100 per cent, and things could change, but for the moment that's the plan.

"I have a contract through the end of 2020 [with Trek-Segafredo]," she added.

" I made the decision [to retire in 2020] during my pregnancy. I wanted to return just for the Yorkshire Worlds and the Tokyo Olympics, and that would be it. "

"The biggest motivation for returning was to try and become the Olympic champion.

Lizzie Deignan PA Sport

"There's another four-year cycle after Tokyo to get to the next Olympic Games, and I think that would be too much."

Deignan confirmed that Trek-Segafredo agreed to her two-year contract in full knowledge that she would focus on the Road World Championships and the Tokyo Olympics.