The Colombian has led the general classification three times in the 2019 event, after Stages 1, 5 and 7 but has fallen to fourth, with Primoz Roglic leading the field currently in possession of the red jersey.

However, the WorldTeam Astana rider is hoping that come the final stage on September 15, he will be back in the top three.

"I will have to try again to get on the podium en route to Madrid," Lopez said afterwards.

"I felt better than yesterday, there are still some good stages left, it's encouraging."

His Astana team-mate Jakob Fuglsang took the Stage 16 win and hopes that he and his colleagues can help Lopez in the final week.

"We're still going to try and get the maximum for Miguel Angel in the third week. It's going to be interesting."