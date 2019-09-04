The Parkhotel Valkenburg rider won the bunch sprint to continue her breakthrough campaign by underlining her status as the world’s finest finisher.

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv), Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo), and Moniek Tenniglo (Mitchelton-Scott) had all been in strong positions before being hauled back during an engrossing opening stage.

Wiebes, who is is now second overall - three seconds behind Annemiek van Vleuten - eventually held off Kirsten Wild and Letizia Paternoster to claim victory as the riders head to Gennep for the 113.7km Stage 2 on Thursday. ‏

Brit Lizzie Deignan won the most combative rider jersey after a late solo effort, while Moolman-Pasio (Limburg Cycling) won the sprint for the blue jersey.

Both Wiebes and Wild recovered from having been involved in an earlier crash during the opening stage.

Van Vleuten wins Boels Ladies Tour prologue

Prologue winner Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) also went down in a crash earlier on in the stage but recovered to defend her leader's jersey, finishing in the same time as Wiebes.

Once matters settled, it was Moolman-Pasio who first attacked before Deignan chased the South African.

After Moolman-Pasio was charged six kilometers from the finish, it was Wiebes who prevailed in the sprint finish.

“It was my goal to win a stage, and I’m happy that I did," she said.

" The pressure is off now. There are still some stages to come, who knows what happens, maybe I can win more stages, and if I do, the GC comes with that. "

“It was a very hectic race today, unfortunately there were several crashes, but it was a good race. Femke Markus brought me to the front on the final lap, then I found my own way, got a good wheel and launched the sprint myself.”

Result

Boels Ladies Tour, stage one: Stramproy – Weert (123km)

1. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

2. Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT Rotor

3. Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek Segafredo