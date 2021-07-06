Team DSM’s Lorena Wiebes won stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia Donne in Carugate on Tuesday afternoon.

The stage victory was her team’s ninth of the year, and Wiebes succeeded on a relatively flat 120km course that set off in Milan.

A breakaway group midway through the course took a lead of around two minutes, before the DSM riders in the chasing peloton started to cut the distance.

The riders worked together to give Wiebes a platform to attack from 150 metres to go, and she finished with another of her sprint attacks to take victory.

“The team did such a good job the whole stage, keeping control of things,” said Wiebes after the finish. “We once again did a super lead out. After the last corner the girls put the speed really high, especially Coryn in the finale, so that I only had to sprint for the last 150 metres: it was amazing. We have a really strong team here so we’ll keep fighting for more stage wins at the race.”

Wiebes then explained the team would continue to target stage wins, saying: "Tomorrow is a nice day for Coryn because she is better in the hills. There is another flat stage later, I will go for that. We have a strong team with the other girls as well and will go for more stage wins.”

Anna van der Breggen held onto the General Classification lead with a controlled effort of her own.

"We are only halfway, but it is good to finish today without crashing. It was a hot day and still pretty tough," she said.

Movistar Team’s Emma Norsgaard took second, and Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) claimed the final podium place.

