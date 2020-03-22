The 22-year-old said he was seeking information about a driver who he says punched him in the face “several times”, while he was out.

He implied that the incident may have taken place as a result of fear around the current coronavirus pandemic, adding: “This is anything but normal, but in the times of Corona[virus].”

Vanhoucke said he was riding alone – which is still allowed in Belgium despite a non-essential travel ban – in West Flanders, when the man got out of his vehicle to approach him.

He appealed for anyone who knows the man, who had been travelling in a black van, he said, to contact him.