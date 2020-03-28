Getty Images
Lotto-Soudal riders voluntarily take reduced pay amid coronavirus pandemic
Lotto-Soudal's 25 riders have agreed to waive part of their salaries in solidarity with staff and sponsors amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The postponement of all cycling due to the coronavirus pandemic has meant 25 members, of which most are support staff, will be temporarily unemployed and rely on government benefits until cycling gets back underway.
As a response, the Belgian WorldTour team's 27 riders have agreed to the wage reduction until they race again.
"All these measures by the Belgian government make it possible for companies to reduce their personnel costs even without having to fire people," the team said.
" In less than a month, more than 1 million people have ended up in temporary unemployment in Belgium."