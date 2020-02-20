The former Team Sky rider, who earned the 'lanterne rouge' as the last rider to finish at the 2017 Tour de France, was kicked off the 2019 race when he became embroiled in a spat with Jumbo-Visma’s Tony Martin in Gap.

That incident led team principal Dave Brailsford to come out in defence of Rowe and insist that there was no discipline problem within the team, and the 29-year-old's new deal would suggest that there has been no lasting damage done to his standing within the INEOS ranks.

He said: “Obviously this new contract extension shows a lot of commitment from myself and the Team. I turned pro here; I’ve been here from day one – and now I’m as excited as ever to be part of this new chapter with INEOS.

“For me, this Team is the number one in the world for looking after their riders and that is a big factor in me committing my future to Team INEOS. It’s a special environment to win bike races, which is something we’re constantly striving for.

“I think working with the young guys is a big part of why the Team has committed to me for another four years. If you look through the riders we’ve got in the Team, there’s a long list of young guys who are growing and developing into riders at the very top of their game. To work with these young guys is something I really enjoy – trying to pass on what I can to help guide them on their way up in the sport."

Team Principal Brailsford added: “Luke embodies what this Team is all about – grit, hard work, learning from setbacks and coming back stronger, racing at the front and always putting the Team first. He is a true racer, a hugely talented bike rider in his own right and someone totally committed to helping the Team. He has been a big part of our past and will have an important role to play in our future.”