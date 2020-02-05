The new deal runs through to 2022, and the 24-year-old Dane expects to add to his palmares, which currently stands at 12 wins.

"I want to keep winning races," the reigning world champion said.

"I want to be more consistent and more on the top level in the classics, not just the big races but in all the races, instead of popping up occasionally.

"That's my main goal right now and then, of course, to honour and show respect for the rainbow stripes."

Pedersen recently made his 2020 bow, in the rainbow stripes in Australia, where he played a vital support role as Richie Porte seized the overall title in the Tour Down Under.

General Manager Luca Guercilena added that Pedersen’s extension points to a bright future for the team.

"It's very important for us to have the opportunity to work with Mads for another couple of seasons. Having discovered him when he was a young talent and developing him into a world champion has been hard but deeply rewarding work and I believe this gives us the confidence in a bright future," said GM Luca Guercilena.

"He is a winner and has a winning instinct and I firmly believe is on his way to be successful at the classics. Last season he had a hard time, but I trust that after the win at the Worlds, he will be more confident in his abilities, and I believe he will obtain great results during the upcoming seasons."