Marc Hirschi is set to join UAE Team Emirates following the early termination of his contract with Team DSM.

The 2020 Fleche Wallone winner mutually agreed to exit his contract one year early, leading to speculation as to where the 22-year-old Swiss rider would head to.

Wielerflits.nl is reporting that Hirschi is set to pen a contract to join Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar at UAE Team Emirates.

Hirschi was one of the breakout stars of the 2020 season, as he took victory at Fleche Wallone alongside a stage win at the Tour de France and a third-placed finish in the men's road race at the Road World Championships in Imola.

Hirschi is represented by Fabian Cancellara and Wielerflits says he is in the final stages of negotiations over a multi-year deal for his fellow Swiss.

It would appear Hirschi is going to be well rewarded for joining the team, as Blick is claiming that his wage will rise from 31,000 Swiss francs a year to over one million Swiss francs.

