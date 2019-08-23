The German rider said he was taking a break from cycling in May, but confirmed his break from the sport would be permanent on Friday.

The 31-year-old sprinter, who has 14 Tour de France stage wins to his name, said the physical affects and the time away from his family were both reasons for the decision. Kittel said:

" As a cyclist, you are on the road for 200 days of the year. I didn't want to watch my son grow up via Skype. "

"The sport and the world you live in are defined by pain.

"You don't have time for family and friends, and then there's the perpetual tiredness and routine."

Kittel's career peaked in 2017 when he won five stages of le Tour and a second straight Dubai Tour but his move to Team Katusha Alpecin in 2018 proved an unhappy one and his contract was terminated by mutual consent earlier this year.