Marianne Vos won stage 7 at Puegnago del Garda at the Giro Donne on Thursday, the 30th Giro stage win of her career.
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Vos was just behind Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) with a kilometre remaining, and launched an attack to sweep past her with just 200 metres remaining.
Third place went to Maglia Rosa wearer Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx), keeping hold of the general classification position.
Starting in Soprazocco di Gavardo, the 110km stage saw Matilde Vitillo (BePink) and Riejanne Markus (Team Jumbo-Visma) take an early lead before being pulled back after the first lap.
“It is an incredible number, but it is not really something I was thinking of. You know, every day is a new day in the Giro, and every day you have to be ready to focus, to fight and to get there," Vos said.
"My team is also inspirational, getting me in the right position and focussed to win again. It’s number two this Giro, the total is incredible.”
