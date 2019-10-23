Vos finished third in a bunch sprint behind Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) and Alice Jackson (Team Tibco-SVB) in China, earning 125 UCI points to climb to the top of the overall standings.

"I'm very thankful for the team, not only for this race, but for the whole year," she said. "They helped me in all those WorldTour races, so I've been able to take these consistent results through the season to take the overall.

"I'm very satisfied. It has been a very good season. I felt good during the winter and then of course I hoped that it will turn out in the results, but yes, it was better than expected."

Vos, who also picked up wins at La Course, the Tour of Norway and Trofeo Alfredo Binda, finished on 1592 points ahead of Van Vleuten (1467.67) and Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg, 1302.33).