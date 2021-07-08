Deceuninck-Quickstep sprinter Mark Cavendish has praised fellow rider Marianne Vos of Jumbo Visma for her 30th Giro d’Italia Donne stage win

Vos claimed the seventh stage at the event on Thursday, while Cavendish himself has found two stage wins at the Tour de France to take him one win from Eddy Merckx’s record of 34.

“Until we finally have the priviledge of Tour de France Femmes next year, the Giro d’Italia is the greatest stage race for our female colleagues,” the 36-year-old Manxman said on Instagram.

He continued: “And Marianne Vos has just won her 30th stage of the race. This NEEDS to be big news. 30 is such a milestone. She’s been my inspiration on so many levels, for some many years. The absolute GOAT.”

Vos beat Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) with a kilometre to go, springing herself into the lead with 200m left.

Race leader Anna vsan der Breggen (SD Worx) took third and held onto the overall lead.

