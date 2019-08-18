Getty Images
Bastianelli claims Vargarda West Sweden Road Race victory
A dramatic denoument to the Postnord Vargarda WestSweden Road Race saw Marta Bastianelli grab a late victory.
The Italian champion was part of a challenger breakaway who pulled back Monniek Tenniglo (Mitchelton-Scott) after the domestique had established a solo lead for much of the race.
However she did not have the endurance or late pace to hold onto her challenge, and it was defending champion Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) who appeared to be the winner after launching a late attack.
With only metres remaining Bastianelli surprised her rival and swept past her across the finish line for Team Virtu in a time of 3:37:43.
Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) finished in third place.
Results
