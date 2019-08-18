The Italian champion was part of a challenger breakaway who pulled back Monniek Tenniglo (Mitchelton-Scott) after the domestique had established a solo lead for much of the race.

However she did not have the endurance or late pace to hold onto her challenge, and it was defending champion Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) who appeared to be the winner after launching a late attack.

With only metres remaining Bastianelli surprised her rival and swept past her across the finish line for Team Virtu in a time of 3:37:43.

Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) finished in third place.

