Mathieu van der Poel plans to target the re-arranged Classics this autumn after failing to secure a spot at the Tour de France.

The Dutchman started the year with his sights on the cross country mountain bike race at the Olympics in Tokyo.

However, after that event was postponed until 2021, Van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix team then saw their hopes of a Tour de France place knocked back as organisers said they would not be inviting additional teams.

“Of course I would have liked to ride the Tour de France, but because I knew that the chances of being able to start were very small, I hadn't set my sights on that either," Van der Poel told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

I had already received signals in that direction. So that's not a big disappointment, although we would have preferred to start the Tour. But that's the risk if you don't belong to a WorldTour team. It is a pity because it could have been perfect in this quiet year, but on the other hand there was no Grand Tour planned due to the Olympic Games this year.

While Van der Poel won’t be at the Tour, there are plenty of other re-arranged races in the second half of the year.

Among them are Strade Bianche on August 1, Milan-San Remo a week later, the World Road Championships, the Ardennes Classics and the Amstel Gold Race, which Van der Poel won last year.

“If everything goes ahead, I'll still be busy enough. With all my heart I hope this is the fixed calendar, but I don't dare say that out loud yet," said the 25-year-old.

“On the other hand, it is almost two months until the Strade Bianche. That should be my first race. If we can't live a little normally by then, that would be very bad.”

