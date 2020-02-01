The Bahrain-McLaren rider was taken to hospital but appears to have avoided serious injury and expects to return to training shortly.

Mundo Deportivo report that the driver, who failed to stop after the incident, has been arrested.

"This morning, while I was training with a friend, a car hit us from behind and took off," Landa wrote in a social media post, along with a picture from hospital.

"The first tests confirm that everything is ok. I hope to return to training in the coming days."

Landa is targeting this year's Tour de France and kicks off preparations at the Ruta del Sol stage race in southern Spain later in February - his first ride as a member of Bahrain-McLaren.