The withdrawal will affect a number of events including Paris-Nice set to begin on Sunday, Tirreno-Adriatico between 11-17 March and Nokere Koerse on the weekend of 18 March.

A statement from the team said: "The Movistar Team announced Friday its decision to halt all racing activities for its women's and men's programs through Sunday 22nd March.

"The Blue outfit will not take the start of the following events: Paris-Nice (8-15), Tirreno-Adriatico (11-17), Ronde van Drenthe (WE, 15), Nokere Koerse (WE, 18), Milano-Sanremo (21) and Omloop van de Westhoek (WE, 22). The Trofeo Alfredo Binda, also scheduled for March 22nd, was postponed until June 2nd last night.

" "This choice, made after consideration of the advice given by the team doctors, takes into account of the current situation related to COVID-19. "

"The Movistar Team, looking to preserve the health of all its members, as well as every person in touch with the sport of cycling, makes a decision which seeks to contribute, to the extent of its possibilities, to returning to a normal situation."