The Colombian ended an eight-year association with Movistar last year to step down a level and join French team Arkea-Samsic.

Having competed with Alejandro Valverde and Mikel Landa for leadership at Movistar, he is now with a team whose place at Grand Tour events is not guaranteed.

But he told El Tiempo: “I do not regret having dropped a rank.

“I wanted to be happy, I did not want to argue with the other leaders, waging war is not my way of working. We have a lot of responsibility in this adventure. Winning is good, it gives me confidence and joy.”

Quintana is a two-time Grand Tour winner but has struggled to contend at the major races over the last few years.

He did, though, start positively with Arkea-Samsic this year and is hopeful for the future.

“We are calm and growing. We have to keep improving. We don’t have a team like Ineos but we work to have the best riders and have more support.

“It was a risky decision [moving to Arkea]. We studied what the team gave us and the options to compete in the UCI WorldTour and more specifically in the Tour de France, which was the most important thing.

“When they confirmed that there would be no problems competing in the Tour, I did not hesitate and signed.”