Jason Kenny and Jack Carlin failed to qualify for the men's Keirin final and similarly in the women's event Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant did not manage to make the final six, despite winning their heats in the first round.

Kenny won the small final to secure seventh position, while the men's final was won by Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands.

Ethan Hayter and Neah Evans finished fifth and ninth respectively in the points races won by Bryan Coquard of France and Italy's Maria Giulia Confalonieri (pictured).

Britain have so far won eight medals with Emily Nelson securing gold in the Scratch race and the women's Team Pursuit quartet downing Germany in the final, giving Laura Kenny her 13th European gold.