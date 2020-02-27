Getty Images
Opening Weekend signals the start of the Spring Classics
This weekend marks the start of the Belgian cycling season with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne also signalling the beginning of the Spring Classics season.
The Omloop is the traditional season-opener for the Northern European season and forms a weekend double-header with Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne with the former taking place on Saturday and the latter on the Sunday.
It marks the beginning of a glorious couple of months for cycling fans that runs until the end of April and encompasses some of the best races in the calendar.
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad – Saturday February 29
The traditional opening race of the season that culminates with the Muur van Geraardsbergen and Bosberg climbs that come in quick succession and push riders to the limit. As has been customary since 2006, there will be both a men’s and women’s race.
The bookies’ favourite for this and pretty much every other classic he enters is Mathieu van der Poel. Expect the talented Dutchman to attack these races with gusto after more of a scouting reconnaissance last season.
Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne – Sunday March 1
Completes the Opening Weekend and ironically doesn’t actually reach Brussels.
The race was cancelled in 2013 due to snow and is traditionally a favourite of the sprinters with Mark Cavendish, Peter Sagan and Dylan Groenewegen amongst the recent winners.
As things stand, neither Peter Sagan nor Van der Poel are slated to compete.
Strade Bianche – Saturday March 7
One of the best races for those with ambitions at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix and is famous for the gravel sections throughout the course.
Last season Julian Alaphilippe and Annemiek van Vleuten were the winners.
Milan-San Remo – Saturday March 21st
The first of the monuments and the longest one-day race in professional modern cycling at 298km.
It’s one of the best races of the calendar for a reason; the nature of the route leads to great unpredictability.
One thing to note, however, is that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Northern Italy has left the race under threat.
RCS Sport (the event organisers) director Mauro Vegni is quoted recently as saying, “There is no ‘Plan B,’” when asked about what would happen if the current protocols were kept in place.
“If the government confirms a blockage of sport in Milan and Lombardy, we would have to cancel it.”
Binckbank Classic – Friday March 27th March
The opener to the period between the first two monuments of the season.
It’s taken seriously by the big names, however, the similarity between it and Flanders exist for good reason and it’s a great warm-up event.
Gent-Wevelgem – Sunday March 29th
At one stage the day after the Binckbank; now there’s a day gap to recognise both as premier events in the cycling calendar.
They also form the early stages of the Flemish Cycling Week.
Dwars Door Vlaanderen – Wednesday April 1st
Always sandwiched in between the two weekends of the Flemish Cycling Week, Dwars Door Vlaanderen has sometimes struggled for relevance but is now seen as one of the better races.
Van der Poel won last season and this race is also seen as a great opportunity for the favourites for the Tour of Flanders.
Tour of Flanders – Sunday April 5th
The second monument of the season and known for its brutal cobbled climbs.
It’s one of the best races in the calendar and has one of the best atmospheres thanks to the fans packing the sides of the route.
Paris-Roubaix – Sunday April 12th
Did someone mention brutal cobbles?
Queen of the Classics? Hell of the North? Call it whatever you want, it’s one of the must-watch events of the entire cycling season.
The perfect way to end the Cobbled Classics, Paris-Roubaix never disappoints.
Amstel Gold Race – Sunday April 19th
Another one of Van der Poel’s scalps last season - the race that sees us into the next stage of the spring classics at the start of the Ardennes Week.
Fleche Wallone – Wednesday April 22nd
Another midweek race and the perfect midcourse between the Amstel Gold Race and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Fun fact - only seven riders have ever won the latter and Fleche Wallone in the same year.
Liège-Bastogne-Liège – Sunday April 26th
The oldest of the Monuments and the final of the Spring Classics, Liège-Bastogne-Liège is in a class of its own.
Gruelling, relentless and a true test of anyone’s credentials, the perfect end to what is always a fantastic couple of months.